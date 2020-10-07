NORTH OGDEN — The main driving force behind a massive development off Washington Boulevard in North Ogden that was the focus of controversy as the plans first came together has filed for bankruptcy.
Meritage Companies, the motor behind the Village at Prominence Point development in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last June in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Phoenix, Arizona.
In a more recent turn, the firm last week proposed the sale of part of the undeveloped portion of the project in the bankruptcy filing to allow development to move forward. But a former associate of Jack Barrett, one of the Meritage registered agents and the main force in getting the OK from North Ogden officials in 2017 to move ahead with the development plans, filed an objection on Tuesday to stall the deal.
Though North Ogden Mayor S. Neal Berube is aware of the bankruptcy filing, he hasn't received any official word about the court development from Barrett or other Meritage reps. He noted that the northern portion of the Village at Prominence Point property had already been sold, with townhomes and patio homes already taking shape.
But with an eye to the larger undeveloped portion of the project footprint just to the south, he also noted that bankruptcy filings can hamper the ability of developers to secure financing.
"Without financing, it could delay development," Berube said. "Generally, a bankruptcy doesn't speed up development. It oftentimes slows it down."
Darin Hammond, an Ogden attorney helping represent Meritage in the bankruptcy filing, said local leaders shouldn't worry. Village at Prominence Point covers 33 acres and calls for 600-plus housing units, including townhomes, apartments and small patio homes. Commercial development on the frontage along busy Washington Boulevard is another aspect of the plans.
"Village at Prominence Point is on target and has lots of potential. It is doing quite well," said Hammond. The bankruptcy filing, he said, "is just a short-term path to getting the project to where it needs to be."
According to the Meritage bankruptcy filing, the firm has liabilities of between $10 million and $50 million, including a $7.8 million unsecured liability with Taylor Derrick Capital of Henderson, Nevada. Taylor Derrick is identified on a sign on the Village at Prominence Point property as providing financing for project construction. Mountain Vista Trails, also affiliated with Barrett and involved in the Village at Prominence Point development, has an unsecured liability of $1.8 million with Meritage.
Under chapter 11 bankruptcies, a debtor typically puts forward a reorganization plan to keep a business going and to pay creditors over time, according to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. Indeed, Hammond said the Meritage filing shouldn't have a long-term impact on the Village at Prominence Point plans. And notwithstanding the objection to the proposed sale of a part of the project footprint, Hammond thinks the court will OK the deal because it's key to Village at Prominence Point's success.
Robert Gross is the former associate who filed the objection to the proposed sale of 3.85 acres of Village at Prominence Point property for $2.65 million. An entity called VH Prom, based in North Logan, is looking to buy the land, which would potentially accommodate 53 townhomes. Gross, in his filing, though, said more time is needed to review details of the proposed deal.
Gross and Barrett, who's based in Arizona, are embroiled in a separate dispute over ownership of the Village at Prominence Point land, according to Gross' filing. Barrett, meantime, has filed for personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy as well, according to federal court records.
'A CONTROVERSIAL DEVELOPMENT'
The Village at Prominence Point project was the focus of considerable debate as Barrett sought approval for the plans from the North Ogden City Council in 2017 and even before. Many, including some adjacent homeowners, had expressed concern with such a dense development project in their midst and a possible influx of newcomers. Fully developed, the townhomes, patio homes and apartments it's supposed to accommodate could bring 1,200 or more new residents to the city.
Berube said the Village at Prominence Point project has spurred as much concern, if not more, as any project in North Ogden, chiefly because of concerns with housing density. The project has been focus of subsequent debate over terms of the agreement with the city governing the project development.
"It's been a controversial development," Berube said. At any rate, he said whoever ends up owning the land will still have to comply with terms of the project's development agreement, which spells out what sort of construction can take place and where within Village at Prominence Point.
Townhomes and patio homes already fill the northern portion of the Village at Prominence Point development and tenants and homeowners are already moving in. On Wednesday, crews were working on additional units.