OGDEN — After two owners, multiple site plan changes and some community uproar, it appears the northwest corner of Wall Avenue and 2nd Street is ready to be developed.
Ogden's planning department is recommending the Ogden Planning Commission grant final approval for a project that will bring a 30-unit townhome complex to the plot of land at 100 West 2nd Street that has been vacant for decades. A report compiled by Ogden Senior Planner Joe Simpson says Davis County developer Shawn Strong, of Parkridge Inc., has submitted a final plan to build five, two-level residential buildings on the three-acre piece of property, a facility that would include 30 total housing units.
The development would feature attached two-car garages for each unit, with two parking stalls in the driveways for guests, according to Simpson. The site would also include an interconnecting driveway, landscaping, walkways, parking and recreation amenities.
Last year, the Ogden City Council approved a rezone on Strong’s 2nd Street parcel, changing the property from single-family to multiple-family residential. Eduardo Hernandez-Orozco, of Strategga Design and Construction LLC, had asked the city for the rezone so he could build a similar development on the property. But since that council approval, Hernandez-Orozco sold the property to Strong, whose proposal was slightly different.
Throughout the process, residents near the proposed townhome complex have expressed concerns about the impact it could have on the west 2nd Street neighborhood, citing things like traffic increases, garbage removal, parking, pedestrian safety and the development’s fit with a neighborhood that is a historic pioneer area. According to Ogden City Council documents, in the mid-1800s the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a gathering spot for approximately 600 early settlers. Officially known as Bingham’s Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today.
Strong had also asked the city to rezone eight acres of property from 140 to 152 West on 2nd Street and had been actively looking to acquire the land west of his parcel near 2nd Street. Earlier this year, the Ogden City Council voted down the request to allow for increased density in the area, which currently allows only three single-family dwellings per acre.
Neighborhood resident Tammy Creeger successfully lobbied to get her 156-year-old home on the Ogden City Register of Historic Resources, which according to council documents requires any significant changes proposed for her house, including demolition, be approved by the Ogden City Landmarks Commission. The designation requires that any proposed remodeling would maintain the character and historical significance of the building. Anna Keogh, who lives just west of Creeger, has also petitioned to get her home on the register.
With the council's rezone denial essentially shelving any development beyond the townhomes, Strong says his most recent plan, now being called "Fenway Fields," with it's well-considered architecture, open space and landscaping, would blend well with the historic nature of the neighborhood and serve as a buffer between it and the busy section of Wall Avenue that abuts it.
Simpson said the site must have a minimum of 30% onsite landscaping and open space. The development agreement requires things like playgrounds, fitness areas, a dog park and walking paths. Simpson said Strong must also create a historical monument and art feature on the corner of 2nd and Wall to reference the Bingham Fort history of the property.