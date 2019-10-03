OGDEN — The director of the Utah League of Cities and Towns briefed the Ogden City Council on the state of housing Tuesday night
Cameron Diehl, executive director of the league, told council members a continuing trend of rapid population growth, rising home costs and two distinct housing gaps will require policymakers across the state to “think regionally and act locally” to avoid a future housing crisis.
Diehl said housings costs across the state have “exploded astronomically.” He attributed the rise to several key factors: a statewide labor shortage, a land shortage and a scarcity in raw materials like steel and aluminum. He said there are fewer construction employees in Utah today than there were in 2007, when The Great Recession hit.
Meanwhile, as home costs have soared, the state already has two separate types of housing shortages. First, Diehl said, there’s a shortage of 40,000 affordable homes for individual households that collectively earn 50% and below the Area Median Income.
AMI is the household income for the middle earning households in a particular region.
The second housing gap involves the overall supply of housing. Diehl said during the past decade, more new households have formed than new houses have been created.
“Depending on who you ask, that imbalance is roughly a 45,000 shortage in total homes,” Diehl said.
When it comes to population across the state, Diehl said, Utah has been adding almost 60,000 people to its population each year since 2000. That translates into about 17,000 households per year.
“We’re are adding (the equivalent) of a city of Taylorsville every year,” he said.
When it comes to Ogden specifically, Diehl said the city has almost 30,000 total housing units, with 45 percent of those being rentals. Diehl third of those rental households, or more than 4,500, are considered “extremely low income” housing, where occupants are making less than 30 percent of the AMI. And there’s still a need inside the region for more low income housing stock, Diehl said.
Ogden provides 58% of all of Weber County’s rental properties. Provo and Orem, combined, account for about the same percentage for all of Utah County. Salt Lake City provides 33% of the total rental properties in Salt Lake County.