OGDEN — The tentative new measure governing short-term rentals, a flashpoint in the Ogden Valley, spells out parking restrictions, sets noise and occupancy limits and more.
It’s hardly a done deal, though. It’s the focus of a public hearing on Tuesday at a meeting of the Ogden Valley Planning Commission and also must be weighed by the Western Weber Planning Commission. Only after that would it go to Weber County commissioners for formal review and consideration.
Tuesday’s planning commission meeting, when the public will be allowed to sound off, starts at 5 p.m. and will be held at the Weber Center, 2380 Washington Blvd. in Ogden. It will also be broadcast via online platform at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83749785146.
Though action is still in the offing, release of the proposal, in the works since at least last August, offers insight into the potential direction the county is heading on the issue. Short-term rentals, the sort of rental properties offered on online marketplaces like Airbnb and VRBO, are particularly popular in the Ogden Valley given the skiing and other recreational offerings in the area. But the traffic, noise and disruption caused at some by those using them are sore points for locals with permanent homes in the zone. Such complaints prompted county officials to take a closer look at the issue.
As is, county regulations on short-term rentals are minimal, spelling out where they may be located and setting 30 days as the maximum allowable stay at such properties. The tentative proposal crafted by county planning officials adds new provisions, aiming to address the sort of complaints short-term rentals have generated. The new rules would be applicable throughout unincorporated Weber County, though short-term rentals are a particular issue in the Ogden Valley.
Here are some of the proposed provisions:
Agent: An agent of each short-term property would have to be on-call and available within an hour to address any issues that arise at a property.
Occupancy: The maximum occupancy at short-term rentals would be two people per bedroom plus four up to a maximum of 10. More people would be allowable subject to review and consideration by county officials.
Noise: Noise couldn’t exceed 55 decibels as measured from the property line between 10 p.m. and 9 a.m. or 65 decibels at other hours.
Parking: Cars of occupants and visitors at short-term rentals would have to be parked within the boundaries of the property. Vehicles that can carry more than 16 people couldn’t be parked at rental properties.
Penalties: Fines of 50%-100% of the nightly rental rate of a property would be assessed for violating provisions of the proposed measure. Properties operating as a short-term rental without the proper license would face fines of 200% of the nightly rental rate.
“All that’s new,” said Scott Perkes, a Weber County planner.
Yet to be decided is whether rules governing where short-term rentals may be located should be loosened. Perkes said planning officials have indicated a preference to stay with the current stipulations. But up for discussion will be whether to allow short-term rentals anywhere in the unincorporated areas of the county or to allow them anywhere in unincorporated Weber County except in the Ogden Canyon. Buffer zones would be created between rental properties if officials expanded where they may be located.
Jan Fullmer, active in Ogden Valley GEM, an area group that keeps a close watch on development issues, worries about expanding where short-term rentals may operate. She thinks allowing them only where they’re currently allowed with a new enforcement mechanism is the way to go, at least to start with. “Let’s put our foot in the water,” she said.
Trying out the new arrangement for a year, she said, could give officials a sense of how much it costs and whether it serves the county. A third party would likely be contracted to respond to complaints if officials go forward with tightened measures, according to Perkes.
The Ogden Valley Planning Commission could offer a recommendation at Tuesday’s meeting after taking comment. Or the body could wait for additional input. Whatever the case, the measure will also be going to the Western Weber Planning Commission for review by that body. Two planning commissions serve the county, the Ogden Valley body in the eastern portion of the county and the Western Weber body to the west.
County officials have said previously that they would like to implement any change ahead of the start of the 2020-2021 ski season. But Perkes noted that the county would first have to contract with a third party to handle complaints, potentially extending the timeline of the process.