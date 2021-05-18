OGDEN — The state is handing out nearly $8 million to fund outdoor recreation projects across Utah, and several cities along the northern Wasatch Front are set to benefit.
Tony Young, Media Relations manager with the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development, said that as part of its Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant, the office will award $7.6 million in matching grants to 99 outdoor recreation infrastructure projects across Utah. The combined value of those projects is more than $54 million, Young said.
The program accumulates every year from the state transient room tax, but in 2021, the Utah Legislature also supplemented the fund with another $4 million in one-time funding. As a result, Young said this year's program features the "most significant grant funding to date."
Pitt Grewe, director of the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation, said COVID-19-driven spikes in outdoor recreation activity make the timing of the grant funds significant. According to a September 2020 report from the Wasatch Front Regional Council, bicycle trips had gone up 40% from pre-pandemic numbers and trips to open-space areas like city, state and national parks, trailheads and similar amenities were up 160% at the time the report was released.
"The sheer numbers of people on trails and in the campgrounds in 2020 were mind-blowing," Grewe said. "Communities are seeing the need to renovate decades-old trails or build new ones after seeing the demand increasing from both their residents and tourists."
Northern Utah had several projects selected for funding, including the following:
• $75,140 for a project to restore trails around the North Fork area in the Upper Ogden Valley. The project will bring older trails up to par with modern standards, making them better equipped to handle horses, hikers, runners and bikers.
• $103,953 to build 3.5 miles of new Bonneville Shoreline Trail in Fruit Heights.
• $20,000 for a new archery range at the Antelope Island State Park in Davis County. The project will include a new trailhead for the existing Gravel Pit Trail, restroom facilities, shaded shelters with tables, and designated shooting stations that are ADA compliant.
• $100,000 for a U.S. 89 crossing at Kay's Creek Trail in Layton. The project involves installing a 200-foot-long concrete underpass to span the width of Highway 89 at Hobbs Creek Drive, providing a key connection from Kay’s Creek Trail to the Bonneville Shoreline Trail.
• $201,201 for a project on the Logan River Blue Trail in Cache County. The project will involve developing public access for river recreation with the construction of a river-based trailhead on Mendon Road with a parking lot, restroom and an accessible carry-in watercraft ramp.
Dollar amounts listed for each project include only the state grant portion. Remaining costs associated with the projects are covered by a variety of sources, from federal grants to individual allocations approved by the municipalities involved.
The state funding cache also includes "mini grants" of $500 up to $10,000 for minor trail restoration projects, updates to parks and more. Several Northern Utah cities will receive those grants as well. A host of Weber, Davis and Box Elder county schools will also receive $10,000 grants for outdoor-related projects on their campuses.
Young said that since 2015, the Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant has awarded over $23.8 million to over 300 projects for building or restoring outdoor recreation infrastructure across the state.