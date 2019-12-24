LOGAN — A Cache Valley man allegedly broke into and vandalized the Logan temple on Christmas Eve because he was upset that he couldn't see his children and that "no LDS girl would date him," police say.
Peter Ambrose, 34, was arrested Tuesday morning after police found him locked in a room in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Logan, located at 175 N. 300 East. He is being held in the Cache County Jail on one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief, a second-degree felony.
At 3:32 a.m. Tuesday, Logan police received a call that a break-in had occurred at the temple and that glass was broken out of the east doors to the building's annex. When police arrived, they found damage on all three floors of the temple, according to a news release from police.
Multiple paintings were damaged and pulled from the wall, a fire extinguisher had been set off and a few doors had also been damaged, police said.
LDS church spokeswoman Irene Caso said in a statement that an ax had been used during the break-in.
Detectives collected evidence and cleared the scene at 8 a.m., but returned to the scene at 8:30 a.m. after temple officials reported that they believed the suspect was locked in a room in the temple.
Police found Ambrose in the room and took him into custody and he was then interviewed.
"Ambrose cooperated with detectives and stated he was upset because it was Christmas and he couldn’t see his children and no LDS girls would date him," police said in the release.
In 2016, Ambrose was found guilty of one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief for an incident that also occurred at the Logan temple, according to online court records.
Charges have not yet been filed against Ambrose. He is being held without bail.
The temple is currently closed for the Christmas holiday, Caso said.
"The damage will be addressed, and normal temple operations will resume on Thursday," she added.