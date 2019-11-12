BLUFFDALE — A Clearfield woman was killed Saturday morning after she got out of a car and was hit by a dump truck on Interstate 15 near Bluffdale.
A 6:30 a.m. Saturday, a driver pulled his car over in the northbound lane near exit 288 because his girlfriend was trying to jump out while it was in motion, the Utah Highway Patrol said. The passenger — Tiffany A. Green, 43, of Clearfield — then got out of the car and ran into traffic.
The driver, attempting to protect her by blocking traffic on the interstate, pulled his car back into the travel lanes where it was then struck by a passing dump truck pulling a paver.
The collision caused the boyfriend's car to be pushed into Green, causing her fatal injuries, UHP said.
The driver was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.