OGDEN — The importance of having a reliable internet connection and computer was significantly underscored over the past year, as scores of people stayed home as much as possible to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
But while the technology for many Americans may be viewed as simply a requisite part of everyday life, for others, it's a luxury. But no matter how it's viewed by individual families, being able to connect to the internet in the last year has meant being able to go to work, attend school, pay bills and even socialize with friends and family.
"We have to treat broadband as an essential utility, like electricity, to bridge the digital divide and resulting knowledge gap for families," said Dr. Sydnee Dickson, superintendent of the Utah State Board of Education.
So a host of state organizations, piloted by the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development, are working to grow consumer awareness about the federal government's new Emergency Broadband Benefit program. GOED Media Relations Manager Tony Young said the temporary benefit is aimed at decreasing the cost of broadband service for households in need while the pandemic continues.
Funded at $3.2 billion, eligible households can get a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service, or even up to $75 per month for qualifying households on some tribal lands. Young said the program also provides a discount of up to $100 per household toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if the household contributes between $10-$50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.
To be eligible, households must meet certain criteria, including having an income that is at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, participates in specific assistance programs like SNAP or Medicaid, receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program, or experienced a substantial loss of income through a job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020.
To learn more about eligibility requirements and apply for the program, visit GOED’s Emergency Broadband Benefit webpage at business.utah.gov/broadband/emergency-broadband-benefit/.
Young said enrollment for the program begins on Wednesday, May 12.
GOED Executive Director Dan Hemmert said the ongoing pandemic has proved that reliable broadband internet is vital for a family's economic well-being and its ability to access work, school, health care and other essential services.
"We know there are households that need to connect to the internet ... but can’t afford it," Hemmert said. "(The program) will help to ensure every household in Utah has access to the benefits of online connection as we complete our pandemic recovery."