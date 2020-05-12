OGDEN — The state of Utah is offering help to pay the rent — for businesses and residents alike — that have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses that rent commercial property are eligible for pandemic relief after the Utah Legislature passed S.B. 3006, the Commercial Rental Assistance Program. GOED Media Relations Manager Tony Young said the program includes $40 million in commercial property rental assistance. GOED will deliver the grants to small businesses that have lost revenue as a result of COVID-19.
GOED Executive Director Val Hale said the $40 million was allocated to the state as part of the federal CARES Act.
To be eligible for the program, Young said applicants must have a current lease on commercial property, claim Utah as their principal place of business, have fewer than 100 employees, and have a COVID-19-related loss of at least a 50% of gross monthly revenue after March 1.
Applicants that meet the eligibility requirements will receive an amount (not to exceed $10,000) between 25% and 100% of a single month of its business lease amount. The percentage will be based on a formula that takes into account the company’s loss of gross revenue and whether the company received funds from the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program.
Qualifying businesses and nonprofits can apply for the funding now, at http://coronavirus.utah.gov.
At the same time, the Housing and Community Development Division of Utah’s Department of Workforce Services has $4 million available for residential renters, through its new Rental Assistance Program. The money, which comes from several federal programs, will be distributed by regional agencies throughout the state, according to a DWS press release. The program is designed to help individuals whose income has decreased during the pandemic, but have been found ineligible for unemployment benefits.
As part of the program, monthly rent payments of up to $1,500 will be made directly to landlords, according to DWS.
“There is a lot of assistance available right now through unemployment and other programs, but we know there are individuals and families in Utah who may be falling through the cracks,” said Jonathan Hardy, Housing and Community Development Division director. “We don’t want anyone to lose their housing as a result of this pandemic.”
About $1 million in the program comes from existing federal HOME funds that would normally go to affordable housing construction or ongoing housing vouchers. The state got a waiver from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to use the funds for short-term rental assistance instead.
To learn more about eligibility and where to apply, renters should call 2-1-1.