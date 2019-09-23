DRAPER — State prison officials are investigating a death in a Utah prison as a possible homicide.
A man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Utah State Prison in Draper late Saturday evening on Sept. 21, according to a press release from Kaitlin Felsted, a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Corrections.
The man was later declared dead, and the man's death is being investigated as a possible homicide.
Family of the man who died have been notified, prison officials say, but the man's name has not yet been released, as the case was listed as ongoing.
Officials say the man was housed in the state prison's Oquirrh facility, which houses roughly 850 incarcerated people, according to the UDOC's website.