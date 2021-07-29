OGDEN — Fresh off the annual celebration of Utah's statehood, the Utah League of Cities and Towns is on a mission to make sure the rest of the country knows — there's no two "a's" about it.
The League announced its "CALL ME A UTAHN" campaign earlier this month, which has been described by ULCT officials as a quest to educate the greater American public, and particularly the national media, on the correct name for the state's citizens.
"As we commemorate Utah’s statehood, we also draw attention to an issue regarding who we are as Utah residents," ULCT Director of Communications Susan Wood said in an email. "There are many national news organizations that continue to refer to us as Utahans, but we are not. We are Utahns, no two a’s about it."
As part of the campaign, Salt Lake City-based market research company Y2 Analytics conducted a survey of Utah residents from June 24 to July 7 asking a simple question: What is the correct way to spell the word for someone who lives in Utah ... Utahn or Utahan?
According to the ULCT, the results were overwhelming, with 90% of the survey respondents saying "Utahn" is the correct way to refer to a citizen of the Beehive State. The survey also found that more than 95% of Utah media uses the "Utahn" spelling. ULCT also said the results crossed political and demographic lines as well, saying the people polled included Democrats and Republicans, Biden and Trump voters, citizens of rural and urban areas, and a variety of religious affiliations.
"But, many of the newspapers around the country, including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, Washington Post, call us 'Utahans,'" reads a press release from the ULCT. "Even the Associated Press, which has an office here in Salt Lake City, occasionally uses the extra 'a.'"
In a blog post about the campaign, Y2 Analytics partner Quin Monson said his company used the Lexis/Nexis database of news stories from 2000 through 2020 to search for both terms and computed the percentage of the time that each news media used the correct spelling. Monson said that during that time frame, every local news source's use of "Utahn" is above 95%, but the national media is a different story.
According to Y2's data, The New York Times only used the now preferred usage only 36.8% of the time in its stories. The Los Angeles Times and USA Today spelled it correctly 50% of the time and The Associated Press and the New York Post used the correct terminology about 63% and 60% of the time, respectively.
The Boston Globe set the gold standard for national media, using "Utahn" in nearly 85% of stories featuring either of the two spellings from 2000 to 2020.
Wood said the effort is a "lighthearted call to action" to set a single standard for what to call Utah inhabitants and at least some of the state's public officials are on board.
"I’m not sure what a Utahan is, but it is not me," said Bountiful City Manager Gary Hill.
ULCT Vice President Jeff Silvestrini said he's a "Utahn," because it’s "much easier to pronounce and uses fewer letters to express the same thought."