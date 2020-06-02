SALT LAKE CITY — At the request of President Donald Trump, the Utah National Guard has sent about 200 soldiers to Washington, D.C., to help manage the civil unrest currently unfolding in the nation's capital.
In a press release, UNG Public Information Officer Ileen Kennedy said the group was deployed Monday and will "assist civilian authorities around the D.C. Metro area to preserve life, protect property, and restore peace."
Kennedy said Utah soldiers were already positioned for a deployment but were able to be reassigned to quickly respond to the president’s request. The soldiers were flown on military KC-135R aircraft from the Utah Air National Guard at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City to Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C.
Protests in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed May 25 in Minneapolis, have been taking place all over the country. Several of the protests, including one in Salt Lake City, have turned violent, with assailants burning police cars, damaging storefronts and more.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who subdued and allegedly killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck, was fired by the department after the incident and later charged with murder and manslaughter, according to The Associated Press.
"As a service member and fellow American, it has been heartbreaking to witness the pain and frustration of our communities across this nation," Brig. Gen. Michael J. Turley, adjutant general, Utah National Guard, said in a statement. "This mission to support civil authorities in our nation's (capital) is one of our toughest missions, but one that we are trained and ready to do. The Utah National Guard is committed to support our nation to preserve life, protect property, and to restore peace during these unprecedented times."
Kennedy said the Guard has nearly 7,500 soldiers and airmen who remain in the state ready to provide support where it's needed.