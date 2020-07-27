HARRISVILLE — After four months of construction, one of northern Weber County's busiest roads has reopened to traffic.
Jacqui Jiminez, a transportation consultant working with Harrisville City, said Larsen Lane is now open, though construction activity and finish work on the road, which includes landscaping and some concrete work, will continue for the next few weeks.
In February, Harrisville began the project to reconstruct and widen the heavily traveled road and it's been closed to all nonlocal traffic and pedestrians since March 25. Harrisville Mayor Michelle Tait said the project had been in the planning for more than nine years. Funding for the project came through a variety of state funding sources and a $255,899 local match from Harrisville.
"This is something we've waited a long time for," Tait said of the $3.8 million project.
Larsen Lane provides an important connection between three busy state-owned roads in Weber County: north Washington Boulevard (400 North), U.S. Highway 89 and Wall Avenue.
According to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation, the road sees an average of about 10,000 vehicles per day. About 30,000 cars pass along Washington Boulevard every day where the road intersects with Larsen Lane. Further west, 15,000 daily vehicles travel on Wall Avenue just south of the Larsen Lane intersection.
During the past half decade or so, many homes have been built in a new subdivision just north of Larsen Lane. Vehicles turning left into the subdivision often cause traffic to back up to U.S. 89 because there is no shoulder room on either side of the road.
The recently completed work will extend the life of the road and includes new drainage and utility systems, new bike lanes, wider shoulders, a center turn lane with a median at the east intersection, updated pedestrian ramps, and new sidewalks, curb and gutters. The project was a “local government” road project, where the UDOT administered funds for the work and provided an advisory role, but since the road is owned by Harrisville City, they led the construction.