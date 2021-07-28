OGDEN — Compared to 2020, year-to-date ridership on Utah Transit Authority services is still down this year, but officials from the agency say the numbers are starting to trend upward.
After an extended downturn, precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people using UTA services is starting to increase significantly, says UTA Chief Operating Officer Eddy Cumins.
Last spring, in part as a response to what were already significant declines in ridership, UTA began scaling back service systemwide. For example, the agency reduced the frequency of service along specific bus routes from once every 15 minutes to once every 30 minutes. Stops on weekday FrontRunner service went from every 30 minutes to every hour. More than 90% of the service was restored in August 2020 and remains in effect today, but until recently, ridership hasn’t followed the service increase.
And 2020 was already a down year for the agency. UTA carried about 23.5 million total passengers last year, a drop of about 47% from ridership in both 2018 and 2019.
But according UTA Board of Trustees documents, systemwide ridership in June 2021 went up about 32% from the numbers in June 2020. Bus trips increased by 28%, according to the data, with FrontRunner seeing an even bigger jump, rising 40% from what levels were last June.
"We had a good ridership month in June," Cumins said.
Cumulative, year-to-date ridership is still down 25% compared to last year, but Cumins said UTA is closing the gap monthly. He said 2020's numbers include almost three full, non-COVID-19 months, which makes the year-to-date comparison somewhat complicated. And aside from that, the negative percentage difference between this year and last year has decreased every month so far in 2021.
At the end of January, ridership in 2021 was down a staggering 59% from 2020. By March, the difference was cut to 50%, by May it was 39% and it now sits at 25%, after June. Cumins said he expects the negative difference to keep getting smaller as time goes on.
"We are making significant progress and filling that gap," Cumins said. "I think we're going to see that trend continue over time. We still have a long way to go to get back to pre-COVID levels, but it is really nice to see ridership coming back."
A ridership recovery team at UTA was established earlier this year and has been meeting regularly. Among other things, the team has been looking to increase marketing, partner with large-scale community events and further relationships with local universities.
The agency is also working through its "Five Year Service Plan," which is designed to achieve three overarching post-pandemic goals: fine-tune transit service to align it with projected future revenue, increase overall ridership and increase consumer confidence in transit. UTA intends to update the plan to reflect changes in local land use patterns, demographics, new technologies and to bring service in line with financial and labor resources.
As part of the plan, UTA wants to add new, 15-minute bus service between Farmington and Ogden; add new bus service between the Ogden and Pleasant View FrontRunner stations; improve local bus connections in Ogden, South Ogden and Washington Terrace; improve connections to the Roy FrontRunner Station and reduce transfer times there; build a new transit hub at Weber State University; and continue purchasing right-of-way for the northward expansion of FrontRunner into Box Elder County.