OGDEN — After a steady decline in gas costs over the past year — largely driven by decreased demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic — experts warn that prices at the pump are poised to rise in 2021.
The Ogden-Clearfield Metropolitan Area saw gas prices fall in each month after COVID-19 cases began cropping up in Utah in March 2020. And during the past month, the trend continued, as average gas prices fell by 6.5 cents a gallon, according to GasBuddy, a Boston-based tech company that tracks real-time fuel prices across the United States.
On Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Ogden area was $2.21, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 160 stations. Gas prices in Ogden are nearly 50 cents lower than they were this time a year ago.
Prices are even lower in comparable, neighboring areas. In the Provo area, prices have fallen by nearly 2.5 cents a gallon in just a week and now sit at $2.05. The national average, according to GasBuddy, sits at $2.24, which is 34 cents per gallon lower than this time last year.
But the gas tracker warns the lowering trend will soon be reversed.
“I’m hopeful 2021’s theme will be recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unfortunately likely to drive gas prices higher,” GasBuddy’s Head Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said in an email to the Standard-Examiner.
But how high should motorists expect prices to go?
De Haan says the national average could rise to as high as $3 per gallon should the nation broadly recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. GasBuddy predicts the nation’s yearly gasoline bill will rise to nearly $326 billion dollars, an increase of over $45 billion from 2020. GasBuddy predicts the national average could rise as much as $1 per gallon over the next year, from a low in January to a peak sometime in July.
The American Automobile Association also predicts a fuel pump price increase.
“(We) expect that as the vaccine becomes more widely available and states loosen travel restrictions, Americans will begin to drive more and at that point we will see an impact at the pump,” AAA Communications Director Jeanette McGee said in a press release.
While prices are forecasted to jump, De Haan said there are still many unknowns for gas in 2021.
As expected, GasBuddy says, the biggest factor driving gas prices will be COVID-19 and whether there is a broad recovery from the pandemic that forced many Americans to spend more time at home, consequently sinking gasoline prices.
But other unknowns could factor into the equation, like whether or not oil production globally will return as quickly as the demand for fuel. GasBuddy says if oil production fails to keep pace with a predicted rebound in demand, consumers will see in higher increases at the pump. Another factor, GasBuddy says, is President-elect Joe Biden’s new administration, which could move toward a large change in policy toward the oil industry and petroleum use.