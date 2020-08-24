LAYTON — Several months into heavy construction on the state's biggest highway project, transportation officials say they're noticing a disturbing trend in eastern Davis County.
After decades of study and preparation, work on the Utah Department of Transportation's reconstruction of U.S. 89 through Davis and Weber counties began in earnest in April.
UDOT Senior Communications Manager Zach Whitney said work on U.S. 89 is progressing as expected, but construction workers are encountering one specific problem, time and time again: unauthorized people in the work zone.
"For many Davis County residents, the work zone ... is right in their backyard," Whitney said. "Unfortunately, this is going to be a reality for the next couple of years. So we're really trying to get people to understand, they can't come into these work zones, even when it looks like no construction is happening."
Whitney said transportation officials have witnessed a variety of potentially dangerous behavior since construction began. People walking, running or cycling through the work zone has been common. Four-wheelers and motorcycles have also appeared, and Whitney said crews have even witnessed parents letting their children play on construction equipment.
"We definitely don’t want anyone to get hurt, and we want to make sure the project gets done as smoothly and quickly as possible — so the public has a role to play," Whitney said. "Particularly as school starts ... and we'll have kids potentially walking near the work zone."
Whitney said UDOT and the project contractor, Oak Hills Constructors, are working every day to alert people to use caution and emphasize safety around the work zones. He said signs have been posted throughout the project area and social media messages have also been sent out. But as of now, the problem persists.
"We'd rather not have to bring in law enforcement and start prosecuting people," Whitney said. "But that's always an option."
The state will be working on the road well into the future. UDOT spokesman John Gleason said construction is scheduled to be finished sometime in 2023.
Whitney said most of the trespassing has been outside of active work areas, but the activity is dangerous nonetheless.
"There can be huge holes, there's big, heavy equipment," he said. "There are a lot of unseen and unknown things at play for somebody coming through the work zone that doesn't know what they're doing. We really just want everyone to be safe."
As part of the $489 million project, UDOT is widening the increasingly congested highway from four lanes to six, between Farmington and Interstate 84 in Weber County. Signalized cross-street intersections will be eliminated and new interchanges added at 200 North in Kaysville, 400 North in Fruit Heights, and at Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive in Layton.
The state will also build two overpasses, crossing over Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights and Crestwood Road in Kaysville. The plan also includes new side roads, pedestrian bridges, a multi-use trail and bicycle improvements.
According UDOT's environmental study on the project, the nearly 100-year-old highway is currently operating at failing conditions and by 2040, the department figures average daily traffic there will increase by 40%.
Safety is also a factor in the reconstruction, as the number of crashes on the road has increased with congestion. The state’s environmental study says heavy traffic and signalized intersections cause sudden speed changes, making dangerous conditions for vehicles entering the road from cross-streets, especially for those making left-hand turns.