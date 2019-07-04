OGDEN — Transportation officials will be discussing billions of dollars worth of road projects in Ogden next week.
The Wasatch Front Regional Council — with input from the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Transit Authority — has identified hundreds of transportation projects worth approximately $4 billion that could be funded during the next six years.
Part of the state’s 2020-2025 Transportation Improvement Program, the projects on the list are designed to enhance mobility, strengthen the economy, connect communities and improve health along the Wasatch Front, according to a press release from the WFRC.
The draft TIP is open for public comment until Aug. 3. Those interested in having their voices heard on the plan can submit comments at http://wfrc.org, where all projects on the list are detailed in an interactive map. The WFRC will also hold an open house on the TIP from from 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ogden Intermodal Transit Center, 2350 Wall Ave.
According to the WFRC, the TIP helps to meet the state’s current transportation needs while also addressing crucial future priorities. The projects in the plan are funded with federal, state and local dollars. Large capacity improvement projects in the plan are selected from the state’s Unified Transportation Plan, which is also put together by state transportation entities.
This year’s TIP is highlighted by roadway operations, pavement preservation, lane additions and bicycle, bus and pedestrian projects. Locally, the list includes near term projects like a widening of West Harrisville road in Harrisville and new bus rapid transit terminals in Ogden. The plan also includes more financially uncertain projects, with unknown construction timetables.
Those projects include a $12 million widening of Harrison Boulevard in Ogden from 12th Street to County Hills Drive, a $4 million UTA Park-N-Ride at the mouth of Ogden Canyon, a $21 million extension of Midland Drive, a $90 million interchange at 1800 North in Sunset and several more.
“Congestion mitigation, transportation alternatives and pedestrian safety projects are all vital to helping sustain our quality of life and economic growth along the Wasatch Front,” said WFRC Chair and Davis County Commissioner Bob Stevenson.”