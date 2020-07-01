OGDEN — Hundreds of potential transportation projects worth billions of dollars are now up for debate.
The Wasatch Front Regional Council, Utah’s metropolitan planning arm, has identified more than $3.4 billion of priority transportation projects — including many in Weber, Davis, Morgan and Box Elder counties — that could be funded during the next six years.
The expansive list of possible projects are part of the state’s 2021-2026 Transportation Improvement Program. According to a press release from the WFRC, the projects were selected with cooperation from the Utah Department of Transportation and the Utah Transit Authority and are designed to improve mobility, strengthen the economy and enhance quality of life along the Wasatch Front.
The list includes roadway, transit, bicycle and pedestrian projects.
A public comment period on the draft TIP is open now and runs through Aug. 8. Citizens will be able to provide input on the proposed projects by using an interactive map at wfrc.org/TIP20212026 or by attending one of two upcoming virtual open houses. The first online meeting is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. July 7 via Google Meet. The second meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. July 16 via Zoom. For more information on how to join the meetings, go to wfrc.org. Transportation officials will be available at both events to answer questions and take comments, according to the WFRC release.
Projects on the list run the transportation gamut, fluctuating significantly in size, dollar amount and stage of development. For example, the plan includes projects like the nearly $790 million West Davis Corridor, which will extend the Legacy Parkway from Farmington through 1800 North in West Point. The project is scheduled to begin sometime this year.
Ogden's $80 million Bus Rapid Transit project, which will provide a fixed transit route between downtown Ogden, Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital is also on the list. That project is slated to start by October and should be operational by 2022.
At the other end of the spectrum, the draft TIP also includes minor road widening projects that include pedestrian and cyclist improvements in communities across the region including North Ogden, Harrisville and West Point. The plan also proposes funding for electric bus charging infrastructure for UTA’s developing electric bus fleet in Weber and Salt Lake counties.
Projects in the plan are funded with federal, state and local dollars.
Bob Stevenson, a Davis County Commissioner and chair of the WFRC, said the projects will be an "essential part of helping our region maintain economic stability during these uncertain times."