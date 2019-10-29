BRIGHAM CITY — The most northern reaches of Utah are set get a lot of attention from the transportation department over the next few years.
The Utah Department of Transportation has several large projects scheduled for Box Elder County between next year and 2023, with many of them taking place near the Utah/Idaho state line.
During a recent Utah Transportation Commission meeting, UDOT Program Manager Nathan Peterson said respective studies on Main Street in Tremonton and northern Interstate 84, from Tremonton to Snowville, are in motion. The state is looking at future needs on Main Street and will examine things like on-street parking and the construction of bike lanes. UDOT is looking to add climbing lanes, which are built to accommodate large slower moving trucks, on the stretch of I-84.
While those studies roll on, the county will also see a significant amount of actual road construction.
Peterson said major industrial growth on the west side of the county has necessitated some capacity improvement projects.
Next year, the state will widen the I‐15 interchange at State Route 13 in Corinne. To accommodate an uptick in traffic, the project not only widens interchange, but lengthens the southbound on‐ramp and acceleration lane.
In 2020 the state will also begin a $10 million project to improve the pavement on I‐84 from the Idaho border to Snowville. Peterson said the road is a major gateway in and out of Utah and sees significant truck traffic. Next year UDOT will also do pavement work on SR‐30 from Kelton Road to Curlew Junction and on SR‐42 from the Idaho border to Curlew Junction.
In 2023, UDOT is planning for what could be a major reconstruction of U.S. 89 from Pleasant View to Perry. Peterson said the pavement is deteriorating badly on the section of road and needs to be replaced. The state is also considering working with utility companies to allow them to simultaneously upgrade infrastructure underneath the road. Peterson said the stretch could also be widened.
The state will also do pavement work on another section of I‐84, from SR‐102 to Howell, in 2023.
Box Elder County Commissioner Stan Summers spoke at the commission meeting, championing the upcoming work. Summers said while Utah is known as the “Crossroads of the West,” the Box Elder County may well be the “Crossroads of Utah.” The commissioner said three major highways in the county — I-15, I-84 and U.S. 89/91 — accommodate between 17,000 and 20,000 trucks every day, with an additional 60,000 to 70,000 cars.
There are also more than 800 unfilled jobs in the county, Summers said.
“We need a way to find how to bring people up from other communities to fill the jobs we have,” he said.