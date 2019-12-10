MORGAN COUNTY — State officials say a Brigham City resident was killed late Monday night after a semitrailer crashed in Morgan County.
Police say a semitrailer carrying food was driving in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 near the Peterson overpass when, for some reason, the semitrailer went from a left lane to the right and hit a cement barrier, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
The semitrailer then rolled onto the passenger side and slid down the roadway. Due to heat and sparks from the slide and gas leaking from a fuel tank, the semitrailer was quickly consumed with flames, police say. The crash occurred near mile marker 96.
The sole occupant of the semitrailer was not able to escape the flames and was killed. Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Brigham City resident Jimmie Grundie.
The crash was reported to police just before 11 p.m. Monday.
Photos from the crash site show that the semitrailer was blocking all eastbound lanes of I-84. As of Tuesday morning, it appeared that state troopers were still at the scene of the crash, though drivers should expect little to no delays when driving in the area, according to the Utah Department of Transportation's traffic website.