FARMINGTON — Three were injured after a car reportedly hit a Utah Transit Authority bus head-on in Farmington. 

Officials were notified of the crash, which took place near 900 South and 200 East, after 9 a.m. Thursday, according to UTA spokesman Carl Arky. 

The driver of the car was rushed to a hospital and was last known to be in serious condition, Arky said. He added the driver of the bus and a passenger were also treated for their injuries and were last known to be in good condition. 

The bus was damaged in the head-on crash, but Arky said he was not sure the extent of the damage.

Arky said he doesn't believe the crash will impact bus routes, as UTA has already sent a replacement bus to take the spot of the damaged bus. 

He said he was not sure what caused the crash, and the matter is still under investigation. 

