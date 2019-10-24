PLAIN CITY — A young child suffered head injuries Wednesday evening in Plain City after an auto-pedestrian crash.
Police were called to a home near 2650 N. 4200 West in Plain City around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lt. Courtney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
When they arrived they found a 4-year-old child had been stuck by a SUV, Ryan said. The child was rushed to McKay-Dee Hospital for treatment before the child was flown to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Ryan said the child suffered head injuries, but is expected to recover.
The driver of the SUV remained at the scene following the crash, and Ryan said the driver showed no signs of impairment.
He added that the child likely ran into the roadway before being hit by the SUV.