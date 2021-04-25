OGDEN — Four major road construction projects — all in or near Ogden's downtown — will tie up traffic and close roads through at least mid-summer.
According to a press release from Ogden City, significant construction is either underway, or will be soon, at locations along Harrison Boulevard, 24th Street, 25th Street and 26th Street.
Work is happening now on 25th Street between Jefferson and Van Buren avenues, with crews replacing a waterline there as a precursor to the Ogden Bus Rapid Transit project. Construction on the $120 million BRT project began earlier this spring. Slated to be operational by late 2023, the BRT will feature a 5.3-mile transit connection between downtown Ogden, Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital. According to the city's release, work on 25th Street will be "substantially complete" by August, but will require a full closure of that section of road.
Residual traffic delays are also expected on Washington Boulevard between 24th and 26th streets.
Also related to the BRT construction, work to replace a waterline on Harrison Boulevard between 32nd and 36th Street is slated to begin in the middle of May. That project is scheduled to be finished sometime in July and Harrison will remain open during the work, but the city says motorists should be aware and expect possible delays.
Construction has also begun on a nearly $5 million reconstruction of 26th Street. Ogden Engineer Justin Anderson said the project involves repaving the street between Washington Boulevard and Wall Avenue and will also include improvements to sidewalks and landscaping and the addition of new bike lanes, street lighting and storm drains. The city says the project should be substantially complete by July 24.
Through the duration of the project, no on-street parking will be allowed on the stretch of 26th Street, including on weekends. Access to businesses in the area will remain open and for those looking to get to the Ogden Municipal Building parking lot, they will have to enter from Kiesel Avenue via 27th Street. New gas, water, power and communications utility will be installed as part of the project, and any planned utility outages will be announced with at least 48 hours’ notice. Due to the condition of old lines, some emergency shutoffs may occur without notice.
Work on the Utah Department of Transportation's $7.2 million project to upgrade the distinctive 24th Street viaduct in Ogden has also started.
UDOT Senior Communication Manager Zach Whitney told the Standard-Examiner the project includes rehabilitating the viaduct from A Avenue to Lincoln Avenue, which will extend the life of the bridge by more than 20 years. Whitney said the cross streets of A Avenue and Lincoln will remain open during the work, but noted that eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single, one-way lane across the length of the bridge. Westbound traffic will be closed entirely throughout the duration of the project and pedestrian access will not be allowed either.
Westbound motorists will be directed to a designated detour on 31st Street via Wall Avenue and Washington Boulevard. Whitney also said seven overnight and one weekend full closure are expected, with dates to be determined later. Construction work on the bridge is expected to last until sometime in the fall.
Ogden City encourages motorists to plan ahead and use alternate routes, if possible, during the construction. The city says motorists can use the WAZE GPS navigation app or Google Maps to get real-time delay and closure information.