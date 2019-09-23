Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
SALT LAKE CITY — A little less than a year from now, the first phase of the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of the Salt Lake City International Airport will be finished.
Construction on the $3.6 billion project, which has been dubbed "The New SLC," began in July 2014 and work is set to continue in phases through 2024. On Monday, media outlets were given a tour of the construction progress thus far.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
PHOTOS: The new Salt Lake International Airport opens in less than a year
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
The New SLC program director Mike Williams gives a tour of the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.
Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020.