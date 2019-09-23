SALT LAKE CITY — A little less than a year from now, the first phase of the multi-billion dollar redevelopment of the Salt Lake City International Airport will be finished.

Construction on the $3.6 billion project, which has been dubbed "The New SLC," began in July 2014 and work is set to continue in phases through 2024. On Monday, media outlets were given a tour of the construction progress thus far. 

PHOTOS: The new Salt Lake International Airport opens in less than a year

Construction is well underway at the new Salt Lake International Airport on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Opening day for the new terminal is less than a year away and plans to be operating on Sept. 15, 2020. 

1 of 44