ROY — Construction on the transportation department's massive Interstate 15 Express Lanes project is moving north.
According to the Utah Department of Transportation's Region One Twitter page, crews will begin paving on the north- and southbound lanes of the freeway between Roy and Layton over the next 40 days. UDOT says large trucks will be leaving and entering the freeway way at various locations throughout the project zone, so drivers should be aware.
As part of the $169 million Express Lanes project, UDOT is adding lanes to north and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road in Layton and Interstate 84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border.
UDOT will also replace freeway bridges at Church Street and at 200 South in Clearfield. Bridges at Gentile Street in Layton, 700 South and 650 North in Clearfield, and at 5600 West and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Roy will also see construction.
Thus far, much of the work on the project has been taking place further south, in Davis County.
Recently, lanes on 650 North at I-15 in Clearfield were shifted and reduced, with westbound lanes reduced to two through lanes under I-15 and eastbound lanes reduced to one left-turn lane and one lane for through traffic.
Further south, in Layton, the Church Street bridge has closed and will remain so until May 2020 as crews relocate utilities, demolish the existing bridge and begin to build a new structure. Drivers who would normally take Church Street should follow detour signs to Fort Lane and Gentile Street.
After Church Street is reopened, Gentile Street will also be closed, for as many as 45 days.
The project isn’t scheduled to be complete until 2020. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.
Carpoolers, buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles are allowed to travel in the lanes free of charge. Clean-fuel vehicles are no longer given free C Decal permits, beginning Sept. 30. The system also allows for solo drivers when space is open, but those motorists must pay a fee for usage. An electronic payment process charges solo drivers by using an algorithm that adjusts the price based on current traffic conditions. Costs are higher when I-15 is more congested.