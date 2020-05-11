OGDEN — A project more than a decade in the making, construction on Ogden's bus rapid transit line is finally poised to begin this fall.
The Utah Transit Authority has selected a contractor and revealed the estimated construction cost for the 5.3-mile transit connection between downtown Ogden and the campuses of Weber State University and McKay-Dee Hospital.
According to a UTA project brief from the agency's website, California-based Stacy and Witbeck Inc. will build the BRT line. The construction company — which also has offices in Portland, Oregon, and Salt Lake City — has done civil construction work since 1981. According to its website, Stacy and Witbeck have completed 500 major infrastructure projects over the last 40 years, including corridor, rail extension, station, street car and viaduct replacement projects in Utah, California, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Missouri, Michigan, Colorado and Texas.
UTA estimates the cost of the project at $101 million. Previous valuations put the cost to build the line anywhere from $60 million to $80 million.
UTA says the new estimated price tag for the project accounts for 10 electric busses and charging infrastructure, 13 stations along the route, road widening, some roadway construction at WSU, right of way purchases and utility relocations. UTA will receive a Federal Transit Administration Small Starts grant, which will fund about 64% of the total cost of the project. The preliminary cost and construction schedules were required to be submitted before that grant could be awarded.
The service will originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave., head east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, go south along Washington Boulevard to 25th Street, turn east along 25th Street to Harrison Boulevard, then south to WSU and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center.
McKay-Dee would be the final stop on the line. According to the UTA project brief, stations will be located at the transit center, The Junction, several other spots downtown, along 25th Street and Harrison Boulevard, Ogden High School, WSU, the Dee Events Center and the hospital.
Busses will arrive at the stops every 10-15 minutes on weekdays and every 15-30 minutes on Saturday and Sunday.
A fixed transit route through Ogden’s downtown to the university and the hospital has been discussed and studied for more than a decade. According to Ogden City Council documents, an Ogden/WSU transit study commenced in November 2004 — the first iteration of the project called for a streetcar system, an option that was deemed too expensive by the council more than three years ago.
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell has long pushed for the project and spoke of it often during his 2019 mayoral reelection campaign. He said Monday he's excited to finally see the project being realized.
"This is a huge deal for Ogden," Caldwell said. "It's going to change the way people move through our community for years to come."
The mayor said the project was tentatively slated to begin in September, but UTA officials are now saying October. Efforts to reach UTA's media office Monday for a more specific start date were unsuccessful, though the project brief says the BRT service is scheduled to be running by August 2022.
"We're all lined up, in terms of what we've had to do for local matches, planning and land donations," Caldwell said.
A local funding match for the project was finalized in August 2018 when Weber County agreed to contribute $5 million to the project and UTA committed $7 million from its Proposition 1 quarter-cent sales tax reserve. The Weber Area Council of Governments had previously approved $2.5 million for the project, with the Wasatch Front Regional Council and UTA committing $1.5 million and $1 million, respectively.
Those contributions, along with certain right-of-way donations from Ogden City, made the project eligible for the FTA grant.