FARMINGTON — A new interchange that's scheduled to be built on Interstate 15 in conjunction with the state's massive West Davis Corridor project will be quite a bit more expensive than transportation officials originally thought.
About $42 million more.
On Friday, the Utah Transportation Commission approved a measure to add $42 million to a Utah Department of Transportation project involving the construction of an I-15 interchange at Shepard Lane in Farmington, which will eventually connect to the $750 million WDC, a new 19-mile, four-lane divided highway that will run through western Davis County.
Ivan Hartle, UDOT's director of financial programming, said the project was originally funded at $47 million in 2017. He said the department's estimate was based on similar freeway interchange types but was formed before environmental review work was started. UDOT eventually found that the project would need a different interchange design and a railroad crossing in order to better connect local roads west of the interchange. Hartle said those changes, along with several other aspects of the final environmental review and design, have increased the estimated cost of the project significantly, which currently stands at $89 million.
Transportation commission documents also said the original estimate didn't account for inflation costs.
"The updated estimate shows increases in almost every area," Hartle said. "Utilities, right-of-way acquisition, engineering, inspections, construction and structure costs."
The state plans to coordinate construction of the interchange to finish at the same time as the WDC, which is slated to happen sometime in 2024. UDOT Region One Director Rob Wight said the department needed to secure the additional money before moving forward with the work.
"We wanted to come first and get the additional funding and make sure that we had what was needed to actually construct this project," he said.
While the WDC will offer commuters a new north-south driving option, the Shepard Lane interchange, with an accompanying connector road, will give motorists another option to access the busy section of west Farmington that includes the Station Park retail complex and a future 250-acre business park. Without the interchange and the arterial road connecting the freeway to the corridor, officials say traffic near the Park Lane I-15 interchange would likely become congested to the point of failure.
According to UDOT traffic statistics, an average of 37,000 cars passed through the Park Lane and U.S. 89 intersection every day during 2017.
Farmington has about 24,000 residents and it's not even in the top five of most-populated Davis County cities. But the city functions essentially as the epicenter of traffic in Northern Utah, with mainline I-15, the Legacy Park, U.S. 89 and soon the West Davis Corridor all converging there.