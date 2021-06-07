FARMINGTON — As work continues on the West Davis Corridor project in Davis County, some roads near the current work site will be impacted by construction on the new highway.
According to an email from the Utah Department of Transportation's WDC project team, the adjacent Legacy Parkway will see some associated traffic impacts beginning this week, with crews closing all shoulder lanes along the highway during evening hours until the following morning's commute. Crews in the area are working on drainage and utility exploration. Also, on June 15, both a northbound and southbound lane spanning the entire length of the Parkway will close to accommodate work associated with the $750 million WDC project.
UDOT says crews will be working on a "crane removal operation" in the highway's median area. The lanes are scheduled to reopen by the June 16 morning commute. The Parkway has previously been impacted by the WDC work. During the first week of May, UDOT closed the Legacy Parkway Trail between Glovers Lane and 1250 West in Farmington to accommodate work on the WDC project. The section of trail is detoured to Glovers Lane and then the Denver and Rio Grand Trail that runs parallel to 800 West. The trail will remain closed for approximately the next year, UDOT says.
But the largest impact as of yet is the East Interstate 15 frontage road in Centerville.
Traffic has been shifted on the road between 1950 North and 1600 South, with one-way-only traffic in effect between 1470 South and 1600 South. The sidewalk and bike lane along the east side of the road is closed and detoured to 2025 North, State Route 106, 1470 South, and then back to the frontage road. UDOT says the configuration will be in effect Monday through Friday during daytime hours and will continue through November.
The West Davis project, which is essentially the northward extension of the Legacy Parkway, involves a four-lane divided highway that will be built through western Davis County between the I-15 and Legacy Parkway junction at about Glovers Lane in Farmington, extending north to the future extension of SR 193 in West Point.
Grade-separated interchanges will be built at the Legacy/I-15 junction and 950 North in Farmington, at 200 North in Kaysville, 2700 West in Layton, and at 2000 West and Antelope Drive in Syracuse. The new alternative to I-15 also will include over 10 miles of new trail and trail connections to create a consolidated trail system connecting Emigration Trail to the Legacy Parkway Trail.
UDOT Region One Communication Manager Zach Whitney said Farmington Bay Constructors was selected to design and build the new highway. The company is a joint venture of Ames Construction, Wadsworth Brothers Construction and Staker Parson Materials and Construction. The contract with Farmington Bay and the state requires construction of the road to be finished by fall 2024.