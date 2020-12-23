OGDEN — Despite a global pandemic, 2020 was a big year for road construction in Northern Utah with millions of dollars worth of infrastructure improvements completed and several other large-scale projects that will extend years into the future commencing.
The Utah Department of Transportation completed 135 projects statewide during 2020, with a total value of $1.05 billion, according to information provided by the department.
In the the state's Region One, which includes Davis, Weber, Morgan, Cache, Rich and Box Elder counties, UDOT completed 29 projects valued at $120 million, UDOT Senior Communications Manager Zach Whitney said in a press release. The projects ran the gamut, from widened highways, added passing lanes, repaved and reconstructed roads, to general safety improvements for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.
Below are the top UDOT construction projects of 2020:
UDOT resurfaced nine bridges on Interstate 15 and I-84 in Box Elder County near Tremonton. Crews used hydrodemolition to remove and replace the top few inches of the pavement on the bridges. This construction method used high-pressure water jets to blast away existing concrete, leaving much of the pavement and reinforcing steel intact, after which new concrete pavement was placed on each bridge, extending their life and providing a smoother ride for drivers.
The state repaved U.S. Highway 89 from Harrison Boulevard to 40th Street and installed guardrail replacements and new pedestrian ramps along this section of the highway to make the road safer and more accessible for both drivers and pedestrians.
In the Bear Lake area, a new traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades were installed at the intersection of U.S. 89 and State Route 30 in Garden City. UDOT also built a state-of-the-art truck escape ramp along U.S. 89 to help semi drivers safely stop in case of emergencies while descending from Logan Canyon.
While the above projects are finished, the two largest road construction endeavors of 2020 will continue into next year.
The state continued work on a $175 million I-15 Express Lanes project through Davis and Weber counties, which will add new Express Lanes to northbound and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road and I-84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border. As part of the project, UDOT has replaced the freeway bridge at Church Street and repaired bridges at 200 South in Clearfield and Gentile Street in Layton. Bridges at 700 South and 650 North in Clearfield, and at 5600 West and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Roy will also see construction.
The project is expected to be complete sometime next year. Once the work is finished, the Express Lanes system will extend for 82 miles, running contiguously from Utah County to Weber County.
The ongoing, $490 million reconstruction of U.S. 89 through Davis County is the largest active highway project in the state, according to a UDOT press release. By the time the project is finished in 2023, the state will have spent four years on the project. U.S. 89 will be rebuilt and widened to six lanes from Main Street in Farmington to S.R. 193 in Layton. Four new interchanges at 200 North, Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue and Antelope Drive will also be built as part of the project. Gordon Avenue will be extended approximately 3 miles east, connecting to the highway, and the state will add two new bridges over the highway at Nicholls Road and Crestwood Road.