PLEASANT VIEW — Skyline Drive, a planned loop around northern Weber County that would connect Pleasant View, North Ogden and Ogden, may be years off.
But big change takes planning, and the proposed roadway, meant in part to ease the way for housing growth higher up the slopes of the mountains in northern Pleasant View and North Ogden, won’t happen overnight. “It’ll take a little bit, but if we don’t start now, it’ll never get built,” said Leonard Call, the Pleasant View mayor.
The multimillion-dollar efforts are edging ahead, though, and Weber County officials recently earmarked extra funding to acquire the land needed to build part of the new roadway. “It’s a great step forward,” Call said.
Plans call for development of Skyline Drive starting at U.S. 89 in northwestern Pleasant View and continuing east along a corridor on yet-to-be developed open land. That new section of roadway would connect to the western endpoint of 4300 North, following that roadway east across northern Pleasant View to North Ogden’s city limits, where it dead-ends. Over time, the roadway, nonexistent for now in North Ogden, would continue eastward into the neighboring city, tying into Mountain Road on the east side of North Ogden and creating a loop along the northern periphery of the two cities.
Skyline Drive would create a quicker link from the northern reaches of the two cities to U.S. 89 and Interstate 15 to the west, thereby making the area more accessible and fostering housing development up the mountain slope in the area. The aim, as Call sees it, is “to get ahead of the game, not be left behind, so housing can continue to advance. That’s our goal. That’s been our vision for a long time.”
Jon Call, the North Ogden city attorney, said the start of development of the North Ogden segment would likely come as home construction proceeds in the area. The property owner in the zone, he said, is weighing possible development options.
“Most likely a portion of that connection will be completed in the next two years, though the full extension to Washington Boulevard may take longer as the landowner decides to subdivide,” the North Ogden official said. Skyline Drive, as envisioned, would intersect with the extension of Lakeview Drive, a north-south road in North Ogden that eventually becomes 400 East further south, morphing into Washington Boulevard.
Ultimately, Skyline Drive would connect with Mountain Road further east, according to the proposed roadway’s trajectory on a Wasatch Front Regional Council, or WFRC, road planning map. Gaps in that roadway would be filled in, creating a nonstop connection linking to Harrison Boulevard and Ogden.
Of course, such a major undertaking takes money, and the roadway wouldn’t be cheap.
According to WFRC estimates, the “phased cost” of the roadway from U.S. 89 in Pleasant View to Mountain Road at 2600 North in eastern North Ogden would be $86.6 million. The estimated cost of Skyline Drive just from U.S. 89 to 1100 West in Pleasant View would be $32.34 million in 2025 dollars, according to Weber County planning documents.
But first things first.
Weber County commissioners on April 20 earmarked $1.34 million to help with acquisition of the needed right-of-way in the yet-to-be developed roadway segment between U.S. 89 and 4300 North. That ratifies an earlier recommendation from the Weber Area Council of Governments, an advisory body of elected officials from around Weber County. The money will come from the county’s local option sales and use tax for transportation, complementing $2.45 million previously allocated for right-of-way costs.
Since Pleasant View’s earlier request for funding that included the $2.45 million allocation, “property values have experienced a rapid and substantial increase,” reads the agreement earmarking the additional $1.34 million. That is, extra funding is needed to cover the growing cost of acquiring the land where the roadway would be built.
Leonard Call, the Pleasant View mayor, expects the needed land will be acquired in the next year or two. Building the roadway east into North Ogden, meanwhile, could take another 20 or so years. More immediately, officials will have to start scouring for funding from the state, the feds and elsewhere so the plans can keep edging ahead. “That’s the next step,” Call said.