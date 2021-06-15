OGDEN — The extreme, unseasonal heat being felt right now throughout Utah is not only compounding concerns about fire danger and an ongoing drought — it's also buckling roads.
Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation conducted emergency repairs on a section of 12th Street on Monday afternoon, after 100-degree temperatures caused the road surface to buckle and crack. Zach Whitney, senior communications manager with UDOT, said westbound 12th Street was restricted to one lane between Wall and Gibson avenues while crews fixed the road Monday. The street had been repaired and was open to traffic by Tuesday morning.
Whitney said the section of 12th Street, like many other roads, is made up of large, concrete panels connected by expandable joints. The joints are designed to let the panels expand or contract when temperatures reach either hot or cold extremes. But Whitney said sometimes rocks, dirt and other debris becomes lodged in the joints to the point where they don't have enough room to expand.
"It does happen from time to time," Whitney said. "Especially when we have the kind of weather we've been having lately."
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures reached 100 degrees in several areas along the Wasatch Front on Monday. Temperatures in Ogden were expected to reach as high as 103 on Tuesday. The NWS says an "excessive heat warning" is in effect for Northern Utah, which means the heat index will be 105 degrees or more for at least two hours. The heat index factors in humidity to approximate how temperatures actually feel. A Red Flag warning is also in effect, which means hot temperatures, very low humidities and strong winds are expected to cause a significant increase in fire risk danger.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 90s over the next few days, with a moderate cool down coming at the beginning of next week. The NWS says the high for Monday, June 21, will be 93 degrees, a 10-degree drop from current high temperatures.
The excessive heat adds to an already dreary drought situation faced by the entire state of Utah.
According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 100% of Weber County is in a “severe drought,” the third most significant drought classification under the NIDIS monitoring system. NIDIS says 65% of the county is in the “extreme drought” phase, the second most significant classification. According to the NIDIS, all of the following can be present during an extreme drought: pasture and water is inadequate for cattle, air quality is poor, dust is a problem, vegetation is stressed and fire danger increases dramatically