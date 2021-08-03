KAYSVILLE — One down, four to go. The first new interchange on U.S. 89 in Davis County opened to traffic Monday.
Vehicles began flowing through the interchange at 200 North in Kaysville and 400 North in Fruit Heights as Utah Department of Transportation crews labor along on the more than $500 million project to improve and expand the highway's overloaded capacity.
"Everything appears to be running smoothly," UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said Tuesday.
Kaysville City Manager Shayne Scott said the interchange's opening solves a public safety problem. Kaysville provides fire service in Fruit Heights, so the interchange will help response times and safety.
"We're just elated this is done and that it has gone as well as it has," Scott said. "We've been worried about getting our first responders from one side of the road to the other."
Three more new interchanges are being built, plus reconstruction of the interchange at Interstate 84 in Uintah.
“Each new bridge represents one less stoplight for drivers, which means reduced delays and fewer crashes, and getting on and off the highway is much easier,” UDOT Region One Director Rob Wight said in a news release.
The new 400 North interchange improves the connection between U.S. 89 and 400 North in Fruit Heights, which becomes 200 North as it continues west into Kaysville, a major east-west connector in the county. The new road crosses U.S. 89 on an overpass.
Scott said he's hoping for better signage on the interchange because drivers are confused about the designations of 400 and 200 North for the two sides of the road.
"The interchange is in Fruit Heights," he said, so most of the signage says 400 North only. "Technically, the interchange is in Fruit Heights, but drivers need to know where they're going," he said.
Marking another phase of the project, all access between Nicholls Road and U.S. 89 has been closed. Crews are building the new Nicholls Road bridge over the highway, anticipated to be complete in 2023, according to UDOT.
Later this summer, two more interchanges are expected to open at Oak Hills Drive and Gordon Avenue, UDOT said, meaning northbound drivers will then have a 9-mile stretch of highway with no stoplights. After those two interchanges open, work will shift to the Antelope Drive interchange and another new bridge at Crestwood Road.
When the project is done, U.S. 89 will have been widened to six lanes from the current four from Main Street in Farmington to I-84.
An environmental study before the project said U.S. 89 had reached failing conditions, resulting in more congestion, fuel waste and crashes. Traffic volume through the corridor is expected to increase by 40% by 2040.
Scott said the project so far has been "very smooth and it seems like it is well done."