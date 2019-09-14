CLINTON — Funding for a portion of an expansive freeway project in northern Davis County is still uncertain, but the transportation department is aggressively purchasing properties they will need to start construction.
The Utah Department of Transportation wants to widen 1800 North in Clinton to five lanes between Main Street and 2000 West. The state also wants to add lanes at Main Street and 2000 West to provide space for turning. The project, which would cost $110 million, ties into a $90 million proposal that involves building an new Interstate 15 interchange at 1800 North.
The interchange project has been funded — money set to kick in between 2023 and 2024 — and while money for the widening hasn’t been found yet, UDOT is moving forward with their plans for the project.
The state recently purchased three residential properties worth nearly $700,000 along the proposed 1800 North construction path.
Prior to the Utah Transportation Commission’s approval of the purchases, UDOT’s director of Right-of-Way Charles Stormont told the commission UDOT had already acquired several properties along the 1800 North widening path.
“There is a decent amount of activity in this area,” Stormont said. “Sort of as we get started with this work, neighbors talk, and more and more of them learn about the corridor preservation fund and the opportunity that presents to relieve some hardships.”
Most of the homes purchased so far are “hardship” cases, where homeowners are trying to move, but are unable to sell because of the impending project. In those cases, UDOT steps in to purchase property in order to preserve right-of-way.
The purchases have been made using money from the Marda Dillree Corridor Preservation Fund, which was established by the Legislature in 1996 and allows UDOT to mitigate future road impacts by acquiring property on a willing-seller/willing-buyer basis. The money in the fund comes mainly from a state tax on rental cars.
On Friday, UDOT spokesman John Gleason said the funding scenario for the widening project is still uncertain, but the state will continually negotiate to purchase more properties along 1800 North.
The proposed widening would also include a new railroad bridge that lifts 1800 North over the Union Pacific Railroad and Utah Transit Authority FrontRunner tracks. The interchange will include flyover ramps on the east side of the freeway and will also provide another entrance into Hill Air Force Base.
The state says in tandem, the projects will relieve traffic pressure on I-15 and into Hill.