OGDEN — Gas prices are falling everywhere and experts say there's room for them to drop even further.
In the Ogden-Clearfield Metropolitan Area, average gas prices fell by nearly 5 cents in just the last week, according to GasBuddy, a Boston-based tech company that tracks real-time fuel prices across the United States. On Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas in the area was $2.14, according to GasBuddy's survey of 160 stations. Gas prices in Ogden are more than 25 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 63 cents lower than they were this time a year ago.
Prices are even lower in comparable, neighboring areas. In the Provo area, a gallon of fuel costs an average of $1.98, while the Salt Lake City average hovers at $2.12. The national average is $1.78 per gallon, down 33 cents from a month ago and $1.06 lower than a year ago.
Patrick DeHaan, head petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said prices have declined nationwide for eight consecutive weeks. DeHaan said an unprecedented fall off in demand is dropping prices everywhere.
"With oil again at new multi-decade lows, we still have room for prices to fall nearly countrywide," DeHaan said in an email to the Standard-Examiner, noting that areas across the nation with lower prices will see less decline, while higher priced states, like Utah, have the most room for continued falls. On Tuesday, Utah as a whole was at $2.08 per gallon, one of only eight states with average prices above $2.
On Monday, oil prices per barrel went into negative territory for the first time in history. Negative prices basically means oil producers are paying buyers to take supplies off their hands.
"What happened is if you have a contract for physical delivery, and you have nowhere to put it, well, you have to sell that contract to somebody else," DeHaan said Tuesday. "Essentially, you saw people paying people to take away the oil they had essentially purchased. Truly unprecedented."
In its latest oil market forecast, the International Energy Agency said the COVID-19 pandemic has weighed heavily on the oil market and driven the plummeting gas prices.
"The coronavirus crisis is affecting a wide range of energy markets ... but its impact on oil markets is particularly severe because it is stopping people and goods from moving around," IEA’s Executive Director Faith Birol said in a press release.
DeHaan said it's likely that even when most Americans begin returning to work, there will be a "hangover" to the low prices that motorists will eventually be able to take advantage of.