OGDEN — The Utah Transit Authority has been given the final go-ahead to begin $23 million worth of work on the Ogden Bus Rapid Transit project this year.
UTA Executive Director Carolyn Gonot said the Federal Transit Administration on Tuesday approved a UTA request submitted late last year that allows the agency to start mainline construction on the project ahead of the finalization of an FTA grant for the project worth $65 million.
"We can incur the costs for the project," Gonot said Wednesday. "This is a really good step for us. We're now able to move forward on constructing the project."
A groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated, $100 million-plus project has been scheduled for 2 p.m. April 13 at Weber State University's Browning Center, 3950 W. Campus Drive, Ogden. Preliminary work mostly associated with utility preparation and relocation has already begun at select spots along the route.
The BRT involves a 5.3-mile transit connection between downtown Ogden, WSU and McKay-Dee Hospital. The service will originate at the Ogden UTA transit center at 2350 Wall Ave., head east on 23rd Street to Washington Boulevard, go south along Washington Boulevard to 25th Street, turn east along 25th Street to Harrison Boulevard, then south to WSU and a planned transit center at the Dee Events Center. McKay-Dee would be the final stop on the line.
According to the UTA project brief, stations will be located at the transit center, The Junction, several other spots downtown, along 25th Street and Harrison Boulevard, Ogden High School, WSU, the Dee Events Center and the hospital.
In May of last year, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it would contribute $65 million toward the project through the Small Starts grant, which Gonot said is now merely a formality, but still being finalized.
A prerequisite local funding match for the project was finalized in August 2018 when Weber County agreed to contribute $5 million to the project and UTA committed $7 million from its Proposition 1 quarter-cent sales tax reserve. The Weber Area Council of Governments had previously approved $2.5 million for the project, with the Wasatch Front Regional Council and UTA committing $1.5 million and $1 million, respectively.
Those contributions, along with certain right-of-way donations from Ogden City, made the project eligible for the FTA grant.
An Ogden/WSU transit study began in November 2004, which initially involved a streetcar system. The streetcar option, which would have required much more infrastructure than the BRT, was ultimately determined to be too expensive by the Ogden City Council.
April's groundbreaking marks nearly 20 years of work leading up to construction of the fixed transit route.
"It's all coming together for Ogden BRT," said Hal Johnson, UTA's Project Development manager.
UTA officials say the BRT should be operating by August 2022, in time for the fall start of school at WSU.