HARRISVILLE — Beginning next week, Larsen Lane will close to all non-local traffic.
Jacqui Jiminez, a transportation consultant working with Harrisville City on a project to reconstruct Larsen Lane, said the road is set to close on March 25, about two weeks earlier than originally anticipated. Jiminez said the road will close for approximately two months, and pedestrians will not be allowed through the construction zone.
In February, Harrisville began a project to reconstruct and widen the heavily traveled northern Weber County road. According to a Harrisville City flyer, the project will extend the life of the road and add new drainage and utility systems, new bike lanes, wider shoulders, a center turn lane with a median at the east intersection, updated pedestrian ramps, and new sidewalks, curb and gutters.
The project is slated to be finished in August.
Larsen Lane provides an important connection between three busy state-owned roads in Weber County: north Washington Boulevard (400 North), U.S. 89, and Wall Avenue.
According to statistics from the Utah Department of Transportation, the road sees an average of about 10,000 vehicles per day. About 30,000 cars pass along Washington Boulevard every day where the road intersects with Larsen Lane. Further west, 15,000 daily vehicles travel on Wall Avenue just south of the Larsen Lane intersection.
During the past half decade or so, many homes have been built in a new subdivision just north of Larsen Lane. Vehicles turning left into the subdivision often cause traffic to back up to U.S. 89 because there is no shoulder room on either side of the road.
Dianna Norton, who owns the Common Cents convenience store and gas station at 907 N. Washington Blvd., said her store would remain open during the two-month closure and she expects the project to have little impact on business.