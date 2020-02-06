HARRISVILLE — Four people were sent to the hospital after a car crash Thursday afternoon in Harrisville.
Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, police were sent to near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Canfield Drive in Harrisville and found that two cars had collided head-on, according to a Facebook post from the Harrisville Police Department.
Police say a Chevrolet pick-up truck driving north and a Subaru car driving south on Washington Boulevard. Witnesses told police that the pick-up veered out of its lane and to the left into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes.
The two vehicles then hit each other head-on, police say.
All three people in the Subaru were juvenile girls, and all three were taken to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. It was not immediately clear what types of injuries the girls had suffered.
The lone passenger of the pick-up, a man, was also taken to a local hospital. Police say the pick-up driver allegedly admitted that he fell asleep while driving. The man's condition was not included in the press release.
Police do not believe that weather was a factor in the crash, but the case is still under investigation.
The crash caused the closure of three of the four lanes of Washington Boulevard, according to UDOT. Traffic was being routed through nearby neighborhoods in order for cars to avoid the crash area.
As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, medics had left the crash scene, according to dispatch records.