OGDEN — A heavily travelled Upper Ogden Valley road will be closed sporadically through the fall as repair work begins on the Pineview Reservoir.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says that State Route 158 over the reservoir's spillway will be periodically closed through the remainder of the summer and into the fall as repair and maintenance work is completed on the dam. A press release from the USBR says the maintenance will involve repairs to the reservoir spillway radial gates and is vital in keeping the dam in good working order. The USBR says water releases and reservoir levels won't be impacted by the maintenance.
The closures are estimated to happen one-day at a time, during weekdays, on at least four different dates. The first closure will begin on July 20. The USBR says the duration of each of the closures could vary based on the complexity of work being conducted. The closures should only happen during the most critical stages of work, according to the USBR.
Advance notice of the closures will be posted on highway signs throughout the Upper Valley and on the Pineview Water Systems Facebook page.
The canyon road provides an important link between the Upper Ogden Valley and greater Ogden metro area. The road is heavily used by those seeking outdoor recreational opportunities at places like Snowbasin, Powder Mountain, Pineview and Causey reservoirs and more.
As the USBR works on the dam, the Utah Department of Transportation continues with a project to replace the mid-canyon bridge on S.R. 39 as it runs through the Ogden Canyon. During that work, the road is restricted to one lane with alternating traffic taking turns traveling through the work zone. Speed limits are reduced through the canyon, and UDOT senior communications manager Zach Whitney has said drivers should use caution when traveling through work zones. UDOT's project in the canyon is scheduled to conclude in the fall.
According to the USBR, who owns the dam, Pineview Reservoir has a capacity of 110,150 acre-feet and a height of 137 feet. The spillway, controlled by the radial gates, has the capacity to push through 10,000 cubic feet of water per second. The dam provides water downstream nearly five miles through the Ogden Canyon for municipal, industrial, and agriculture needs.
Though owned by the USBR, the reservoir is operated and maintained by the Ogden River Water Users Association.
The importance of good, working water infrastructure has been highlighted in local government circles throughout the year, as Utah continues to deal with a worsening drought. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 100% of Weber County is in a "severe drought," the third most significant drought classification under the NIDIS monitoring system. And the NIDIS now says 92% of the county is in the "extreme drought" phase, the second most significant classification.
During a June Ogden City Council meeting, Ogden Water Utility Manager Brady Herd said repairing outdated water infrastructure is one of the top priorities of the city. Ogden operates the large water treatment plant immediately west of the dam spillway.
"We're tying to keep the water in the pipes," Herd said.