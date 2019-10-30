SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is always a spooky time of year, but it could be downright scary if you drive impaired this Oct. 31.
The Utah Highway Patrol announced that police agencies will be stepping up their traffic enforcement around the state on the night of Halloween as they aim to crack down on impaired driving.
Police agencies around the state will be working an additional 230 shifts in order to protect drivers and deter impaired drivers.
UHP is encouraging everyone to refrain from drinking if you plan on driving this Thursday, or plan to use a designated driver.