LAYTON — Interstate 15 through a heavily-traveled stretch of Davis County will be completely shut down for three nights this weekend.
Utah Department of Transportation spokesman Vic Saunders said the freeway will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, between the Layton Parkway and Hill Field Road as UDOT crews prepare for the demolition of the Church Street bridge. Additional closures will be required at the same location from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, and from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Saunders said the bridge is being removed to facilitate the construction of new Express Lanes on I-15 from Layton to Riverdale. During the closures, all northbound I-15 traffic will be detoured to Main Street at the Layton Parkway Interchange. Southbound traffic will be detoured from I-15 at Antelope Drive to Main Street.
Motorists should plan ahead for heavy delays on the detour routes or, if possible, avoid the section of I-15 altogether, Saunders said. U.S. 89 in eastern Davis County is another viable detour option, accessible from I-84 in Riverdale, or at the Park Lane Interchange in Farmington.
The Church Street bridge will be closed for up to 10 months. Motorists who would normally use Church Street are being detoured to Fort Lane and Gentile Street in Layton.
As part of the $169 million Express Lanes project, UDOT is adding lanes to north and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road in Layton and Interstate 84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border. The project will expand the state’s Express Lanes system through four counties.
UDOT is replacing freeway bridges at Church Street and at 200 South in Clearfield. Bridges at Gentile Street in Layton, 700 South and 650 North in Clearfield, and at 5600 West and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Roy will also see construction.
After Church Street is reopened, Gentile Street will also be closed, for as many as 45 days.
Funded in 2017 after the Utah Legislature approved a $1 billion, four-year bond, the project isn’t scheduled to be complete until 2020. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.
Carpoolers, buses, motorcycles, emergency vehicles and clean-fuel vehicles are allowed to travel in the lanes free of charge. The system also allows for solo drivers when space is open, but those motorists must pay a fee for usage. An electronic payment process charges solo drivers by using an algorithm that adjusts the price based on current traffic conditions. Costs are higher when I-15 is more congested.