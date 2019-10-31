RIVERDALE — Another round of closures are set for Interstate 15 this weekend in Weber County.
The Utah Department of Transportation says northbound I-15 will close from about 5600 South in Roy to Riverdale Road for two full nights beginning Friday.
UDOT Region One spokesman Vic Saunders said the stretch of road will close from 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, to 9 a.m. Saturday, November 2; and from 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, to 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to 1900 West via the 5600 South exit in Roy and then north to Riverdale Road, where motorists can access northbound I-84 to re-enter I-15.
Saunders said motorists should plan ahead for heavy delays, allow extra time to travel the detour route, or avoid the area entirely, if possible.
Motorists traveling north of the Roy/Riverdale areas are encouraged to use US-89 in east Davis County to I-84, as an alternate route to directly bypass expected construction impacts.
Crews are replacing secondary water trunk lines under the freeway and are removing and replacing select concrete panels in the area.
Daytime asphalt paving along the length of the project began Oct. 1 and will last for up to 40 days. Crews will be laying the permanent Express Lanes paving in the median of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. UDOT says drivers should use caution through the area and be alert for trucks entering and exiting the freeway.
As part of the $169 million Express Lanes project, UDOT is adding lanes to north and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road in Layton and Interstate 84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border.
UDOT will also replace freeway bridges at Church Street and at 200 South in Clearfield. Bridges at Gentile Street in Layton, 700 South and 650 North in Clearfield, and at 5600 West and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Roy will also see construction.
The project isn’t scheduled to be complete until 2021. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.