ROY — Interstate 15 will be closed for two days next week as the transportation department continues work on its multimillion dollar Express Lanes project.
The Utah Department of Transportation says southbound I-15 will close from Riverdale Road to 5600 South in Roy for two full nights next week beginning Friday, Oct. 25 through early Sunday, Oct. 27.
Crews will be replacing secondary water trunk lines under the freeway and are removing and replacing select concrete panels in the area. The section of freeway will close at 10 p.m. Oct. 25, opening again at 8 a.m. Oct. 26. The freeway will close again at 10 p.m. on Oct. 26 and reopen at 9 a.m. Oct. 27
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to Riverdale Road from I-84, then directed to 1900 West, where they can reenter the freeway at 5600 South in Roy.
In an email UDOT Region One spokesman Vic Saunders said a nearby northbound section of I-15 will likely close Nov. 1-2.
Daytime asphalt paving along the length of the project began Oct. 1 and will last for up to 40 days. Crews will be laying the permanent Express Lanes paving in the median of I-15 from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. UDOT says drivers should use caution through the area and be alert for trucks entering and exiting the freeway.
As part of the $169 million Express Lanes project, UDOT is adding lanes to north and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road in Layton and Interstate 84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border.
UDOT will also replace freeway bridges at Church Street and at 200 South in Clearfield. Bridges at Gentile Street in Layton, 700 South and 650 North in Clearfield, and at 5600 West and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Roy will also see construction.
The project isn’t scheduled to be complete until 2021. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.