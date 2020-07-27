LAYTON — Another full closure of Interstate 15 through Layton is scheduled for this weekend.
As work continues to replace the Gentile Street bridge there, the freeway will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, July 31, through 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, in both directions, from the Layton Parkway to Antelope Drive.
A press release from the Utah Department of Transportation says crews are set to pour concrete for the bridge deck. UDOT spokesman John Gleason said drivers should follow detour signs to Main Street and plan for extra travel time.
UDOT began work to demolish the bridge, which runs above I-15, last month. The reconstructed Gentile Street bridge is scheduled to open in late August. It's being widened and the driving surface is being replaced as part of the department’s $175 million I-15 Express Lanes project. Crews are working to widen I-15 and extend the Express Lanes in both directions from Layton to Riverdale.
The state has been forced to close the freeway several times since the large-scale project began last year. Gleason said the closures are unavoidable, namely because they are scheduled to allow work to be done on bridges that span the freeway. He said the state tries to limit freeway closures to weekends and off-peak travel hours.
"Any time we shut down I-15, it's going to have an impact," Gleason said. "But a key component to all of our construction schedules is figuring out how we can best cut down on inconvenience to drivers."
While the bridge is under construction, drivers must use Main Street and the Layton Parkway to cross I-15. Layton’s Church Street bridge, which had been closed for six months as part of the Express Lanes project, opened in early June.
UDOT says the freeway project will improve traffic flow and reduce delays along I-15, while updating aging infrastructure on local streets.
As part of the project, the I-15 bridge over 200 South in Clearfield will also be rebuilt, the interchanges at 5600 South in Roy and at Riverdale Road will be redesigned, and concrete panels on the freeway from Hill Field Road to I-84 will be replaced. Five other bridges over the freeway will be widened, and new ramp meters will be installed at four locations.
Work on the project began in May 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021, according to Gleason. Once it’s done, Utah’s Express Lanes system will extend 80 miles, running continuously from Utah County to Weber County. UDOT officials have said the completed project will make Utah’s Express Lane the longest uninterrupted system in the United States.