RIVERDALE —The Utah Department of Transportation will shut down Interstate 15 for two nights this weekend.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason said the northbound section of the freeway will close between Riverdale Road and I-84 on Friday and Saturday, starting as early as 10 p.m. each night.
Gleason said during the closures, all northbound traffic will be detoured off I-15 at Riverdale Road and back onto the freeway via I-84. All lanes are scheduled to open by 8 a.m. Saturday and by 9 a.m. Sunday. Gleason said motorists should plan on delays and allow extra time for the detour, or to use alternate routes.
This work is being done as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project, which is extending the Express Lanes and repairing sections of I-15 from the Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road.
Gleason said construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For up to date information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website udottraffic.utah.gov.