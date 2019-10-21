LAYTON — An Idaho woman is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash Saturday night in Layton.
Police were called around 9:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a car hitting a pedestrian near 650 North Main St. in Layton, according to a press release from the Layton Police Department.
First responders arrived and tried to use life-saving measures, but the woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was identified as 38-year-old Jordan Schneider, a resident of Star, Idaho.
Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman said Monday that Schneider was with a group of people in town for a business trip. The group successfully crossed the street to catch a bus, and Schneider was lagging behind the group when she was hit.
The area of the collision was dark and Schneider was not in a crosswalk when she was hit, according to the press release.
Lyman said the driver of the car that hit Schneider has been cooperative with police. He said that it is unlikely the driver will be charged in connection with the crash, however police are still waiting on a toxicology report to be conducted and delivered to the police department.