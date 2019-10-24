WEBER COUNTY — A crash on Interstate 15 caused significant backups for drivers in Weber County Thursday afternoon.
Officials at the Utah Department of Transportation indicated a crash closed the right three lanes of the interstate's southbound lanes.
According to a press release from the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 2:50 p.m., causing heavy delays between Ogden and Clearfield as law enforcement officials cleared the lanes.
UHP Corporal Andrew Battenfield said around 3:40 p.m. that police officials were still trying to clear the crash scene.
Battenfield said that one woman had to be extricated from her vehicle, and a medical helicopter took her to a local hospital in critical condition. However, he said that the woman is believed to have non-life threatening injuries.
Five other people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to the UHP press release.
All southbound lanes were reopened shortly after 4:30 p.m., allowing commuters to flow freely down the interstate.
