KAYSVILLE — Roundabouts can require getting used to.
Some people just don’t like them.
As such, in a bid to test whether such a traffic circle is an apt fit at the intersection of 50 West and Burton Lane in Kaysville, officials in the city have installed a temporary roundabout device. Doing so gives roads officials a way to test such change at the location before making the considerable outlay of building a permanent roundabout.
“It’s been a tricky intersection for a long time,” said Mayor Katie Witt.
Roundabouts — expanded intersections with large islands in the middle — are designed to keep traffic flowing without the need for autos to stop. Workers installed the temporary circle at the 50 West-Burton Lane intersection last week and roads officials will monitor its use over the next nine to 12 months to get a gauge of its efficacy.
“This allows us to evaluate the new movement before doing anything more permanent,” said Shayne Scott, the Kaysville city manager. A post on a Facebook page the city created about the roundabout said the aim is to slow vehicles and “allow more consistent flow for all directions.”
Burton Lane traffic faced a stop sign on either side of 50 West before the temporary roundabout went in, and Josh Belnap, Kaysville’s public works director, warned against a four-way stop, another option. Given traffic volumes, he said, stop signs at each of the approaches to the intersection could result in “significant delays” for motorists or push drivers to side streets.
Per the temporary change, the intersection maintains its current dimensions, with the addition of a circular island in the middle with rubber blocks for edges to get drivers moving in a more circular fashion. The aim of the blocks “is to help force what I’ll call an exaggerated turn movement. This prevents vehicles from trying to hug the curb and make a more straight shot pass through the intersection,” Belnap said.
A permanent roundabout would require making the intersection larger, the removal of curbing and more. After getting a gauge of public sentiment toward the temporary change, officials will weigh whether to move forward with a larger, permanent roundabout.
Though roundabouts may rile some, Scott noted they are all over Davis County and Belnap defended them, saying studies demonstrate their relative safety for both pedestrians and cars.