FARR WEST — Utah Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash late Monday night in Weber County.
According to a UHP tweet, the crash involving a single vehicle occurred sometime after 9 p.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near mile marker 349 near Farr West.
The male driver of the vehicle involved, the sole occupant of the car, "succumbed to his injuries following the crash," UHP said.
The crash closed two lanes for approximately an hour while officials responded.
The driver's identity has not been released, pending a report from the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.