OGDEN — As social distancing restrictions begin to ease across the state, public electric scooters are slowly being reintroduced in Ogden.
On Friday, Lime scooters began to be returned to the streets of Ogden, albeit in small numbers, said Jonathan Hopkins, Lime's director of strategic development. Hopkins said Friday's launch would include about 30 scooters — a number that will be adjusted as appropriate over time.
The launch was approved by Ogden City, and Lime says its Northern Utah-based employees are performing nightly disinfecting of the scooters in accordance with best practices that have been identified by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Hopkins said the launch is also in compliance with Gov. Gary Herbert's recent executive order regarding appropriate measures during the state's current public health risk status of orange, or moderate risk.
Hopkins said Lime has seen a growing demand from city residents for single-occupancy, open-air personal transportation options, especially for essential errands like grocery shopping. Right now, the company is offering free 30-minute rides for public health and public safety workers through a program called "Lime Aid." Details on the program can be found at www.li.me/second-street/.
Hopkins said the Lime Aid initiative has been operating in Salt Lake City for the past two weeks.
"The goal is to help workers who might otherwise have difficulty because of lack of access to transportation or concerns about using other modes," said Mackenzie Viau, Lime Utah senior operations manager.
Hopkins said scooter users should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when they arrive at their final destination and should wear gloves when possible. He also said users should continue to follow state and local public health orders that are in place regarding social distancing.
About 300 Lime scooters were introduced in Ogden in April 2019. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 15 mph, the scooters are typically clustered in groups of three or four and placed at strategic areas throughout downtown. Anyone can use the scooters for an initial fee of $1 and an extra 32 cents per minute. Users access the Lime app to locate the nearest scooters and the company pays people to retrieve and charge them.
Ogden officials have touted the scooters as a way to alleviate the “first mile/last mile” public transportation issue in the city. The first-mile/last-mile theory says that gaps of 1 mile or more between transit stops and destinations or starting points discourages potential transit riders. But when options like scooters or bicycles are readily available to fill those gaps, people are more likely to use transit.
Mayor Mike Caldwell said he hasn't seen any official numbers from Lime on usage, but he postulated the scooters would be well-used as Ogdenites start returning to work.