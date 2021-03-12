CLEARFIELD — With the official start of spring just a week away, the Utah Department of Transportation is gearing up for construction season, and next week that means a significant closure on the freeway through Northern Utah.
UDOT spokesman John Gleason said motorists should plan for an upcoming overnight closure of northbound Interstate 15 in northern Davis County and southern Weber County. Gleason said the closure goes into effect 10 p.m. Monday, with all northbound lanes closed between 650 North in Clearfield and 5600 South in Roy. The section of freeway will remain closed until 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Gleason said that during the closure, northbound drivers will be detoured off of the freeway at the 650 North exit in Clearfield and then routed back onto I-15 via Main Street and the 5600 South on-ramp in Roy. Drivers should allow at least 10 minutes extra travel time to take the detour, and plan to avoid the area if possible.
While the freeway is closed, Gleason said crews will install a new overhead traffic sign and remove an old one as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project.
The $163 million Express Lanes project began in 2019. When the work is complete, new carpool lanes will be added to northbound and southbound I-15 between Hill Field Road and I-84 near the Riverdale/Ogden border. As part of the project, UDOT has replaced the freeway bridge at Church Street and repaired bridges at 200 South in Clearfield and Gentile Street in Layton. Bridges at 700 South and 650 North in Clearfield, and at 5600 West and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in Roy will also see construction.
Construction on the project is scheduled to be complete by this fall. Once the work is finished, the Express Lanes system will extend for 82 miles, running contiguously from Utah County to Weber County.
Gleason said as work on the project progresses through the year, crews will typically maintain all existing lanes open during daytime hours on weekdays, but drivers are encouraged to visit udot.utah.gov/i15express to sign up for regular email updates and real-time text alerts about delays throughout the work zone.